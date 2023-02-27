Image Source: Intercept Games

Kerbal Space Program 2’s early access has finally blasted off, featuring new locations, mechanics, and customization tools. However, since the game is in its beginning stages, players have noted a few issues that can prevent them from playing it. So, if you are facing these issues, we’ll show you how to fix performance issues in Kerbal Space Program 2.

Fixing Performance Issues in Kerbal Space Program 2

To fix the performance issues in Kerbal Space Program 2, you can try one of the following methods:

Lower your graphic settings.

Restart the game.

Ensure that your device meets the recommended requirements.

Close any background apps or programs.

Verify the integrity of local files on Steam.

Check for any updates.

Wait until the developers fix the problem.

Due to the high-quality graphic settings of the game, you may need to lower them to boost the performance. You can also ensure you have the recommended requirements for Kerbal Space Program 2, which has recently been changed. According to the KSP Community Lead, Michael Loreno, players should have these minimum specs:

CPU: Intel Core i5 6400 @2.7GHz/AMD Athlon X4 845 @2.5GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti/AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

RAM: 12GB

DISK: 45GB

Alongside these minimum requirements, you can view the recommended hardware specs:

CPU: Intel i5-11500 @2.7GHz/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @3.6GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080/AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

RAM: 16GB

DISK: 45GB

Those still facing performance issues can try to look for any updates since the developers are continuously improving the game during its early access period. For Steam users, you can also right-click on the game to get to Properties, then press ‘Verify integrity of game files…’ to check for errors. Lastly, if none of these options work, you may need to wait until Intercept Games and Private Division address the problem.

That does it for our guide on how to fix performance issues in Kerbal Space Progam 2. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best mods for the original Kerbal Space Program.

