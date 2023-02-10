How to Fix Hogwarts Legacy Crashing Error

Image source: Avalanche Software

Wondering why Hogwarts Legacy is crashing right after the launch or mid-game? Well, you’re not alone in this dreaded situation, as some other players have also recently reported this issue. While Avalanche Software is actively trying to fix such issues with patch updates, we’ve got you covered with some tried and proven methods in the meantime to fix Hogwarts Legacy’s crashing issue.

Hogwarts Legacy: Potential Ways To Fix Crashing Problem

From an outdated driver to corrupted files, there can be several reasons behind Hogwarts Legacy’s crashing issue. To make sure you’ve covered all the bases, let’s break down each solution one by one. The good news is that none of these are especially tricky to sort out; just go through each one methodically, and you should be back up and running in no time.

Restart Steam

Restarting the Steam client is a good solution to fix the game’s crashing problems. Close the program by clicking on the “X” button in the top right corner or using the task manager. Then, start Steam again to check if the problem is solved.

Update Graphics Driver

For a seamless experience, it’s important to keep your graphics driver updated. The easiest way to do this is by visiting the official website of your graphics card manufacturer, such as Nvidia or AMD, and downloading the latest version. Another option is to use third-party driver update utilities to fix any crashing problems you may encounter while playing Hogwarts Legacy.

Verify Game Files

The Steam launcher offers a feature called “Verify Game Files” to help troubleshoot any problems with your game, including Hogwarts Legacy crashing. This feature checks your game files against the original game files stored on the Steam servers and replaces any missing, damaged, or corrupted files.

Verifying game files on Steam is a straightforward process. Here are the steps to follow:

Launch Steam and go to your Library. Right-click on Hogwarts Legacy and select “Properties.” In the Properties window, click on the “Local Files” tab. Click on the “Verify Integrity of Game Files” button.

Update Windows

Hogwarts Legacy works best when your Windows system is up to date. You can install Windows updates by navigating to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and selecting Check for updates. If updates are available, install them and relaunch the game.

Reinstall The Game

If the above fixes don’t seem to work for you, then uninstalling and reinstalling the game is your last hope of getting everything back on track. On top of that, the game’s support section can assist you with unusual errors when you provide the system’s log files.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about fixing Hogwarts Legacy crashing issue. Be sure to check out the rest of our Hogwarts Legacy coverage below.

