How To Fix Error Code 32504 in Battlefield

Whether you are a longtime player or a newcomer, it’s no surprise that online multiplayer games are subject to some bugs or laggy performances. And, of course, Battlefield is no different, especially with a longtime issue that results in a matchmaking problem. So, if you are currently facing this complication, we’ll show you how to fix Battlefield Error Code 32504.

Fixing Battlefield Error Code 32504

The Battlefield Error Code 32504 typically occurs when a player joins a server, resulting in an issue in the matchmaking process. To fix this issue, you can perform the following methods:

Check Battlefield’s Downdectector.

Ensure that you have a stable internet connection.

Close and re-open the game.

Use the Server Browser instead of Quick Match.

Restart your console or PC.

As of right now, there have been several reports of server problems, according to Battlefield’s Downdetector; therefore, users may have to wait until the developers address the error. Fortunately, the Battlefield Direct Communication official Twitter has confirmed that they are aware of the issue and are investigating it.

We're aware of current connectivity issues which prevent online gameplay.



Our team is investigating and we'll keep you updated once full connectivity is restored. pic.twitter.com/TVcAIuBUao — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) February 1, 2023

While you wait, you can try other techniques, like closing and re-opening the game or system. In addition, some players have noted that the Server Browser section works better than the Quick Matches, which have been known to have empty sessions. Those still facing the issue with Battlefield or any other EA game will need to wait a bit longer until it has been resolved.

That’s everything you need to know about how to fix Battlefield Error Code 32504. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below.

