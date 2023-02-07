How to Fix Blue Character Bug in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: WB Games

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be the ultimate Harry Potter fantasy game fans have always wanted, but it’s certainly not without its fair share of bugs. While we haven’t necessarily encountered anything particularly game-breaking, there are a couple of glitches that can be a little irritating. Here’s how to fix the blue character bug in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Blue Character Glitch Fix

If you’re noticing that all the characters in Hogwarts Legacy are blue in color, with the surroundings being grey, then you’re experiencing the blue character bug. This glitch seems to have a much higher chance of occurring on Xbox, though it certainly can be an issue on other platforms as well.

That said, there’s an easy fix to this.

All you have to do is bring up the menu and head into the Settings, and select the Accessibility Options tab. From here, turn off the option that says High Contrast Gameplay, and this should fix the issue immediately. The bug stems from the game turning this option on automatically for some unknown reason, but once you identity it, it’s easy to resolve it quickly.

If the blue character bug still persists, however, you may have to restart the game completely. It’s a bit of a hassle, but it shouldn’t take more than a few minutes.

That’s all you need to know about how to fix the blue character bug in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to link your Wizarding World account.

Related Posts