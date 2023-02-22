How To Fix Available in the Full Version of the Game Atomic Heart Game Pass Error

Image Source: Focus Entertainment

Atomic Heart, the debut game from Mundfish, has run into a few issues upon its initial launch. Chief among them is that Game Pass owners are having trouble getting past the game’s intro, as one of the quest objectives will be locked and display a message saying “Available in the Full Version of the Game.” This can be abundantly frustrating for those who have been looking forward to the game, as you essentially can’t make any progress past that point when encountering the glitch. Here’s how to fix the “Available in the Full Version of the Game” error in Atomic Heart.

How To Fix Atomic Heart Game Pass Error

To fix the “Available in the Full Version of the Game” glitch in Atomic Heart, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Close Atomic Heart Close the Xbox App Reopen the Xbox App Make sure Atomic Heart is downloading all assets

The issues primarily stem from the fact that somehow, when downloading through Game Pass, the game appears to download fully but actually doesn’t. As a result, it’s impossible to pass through the intro because the game is not fully downloaded.

This seems to be the only way to fix the issue at the moment. Simply rebooting the game doesn’t help, as you need to ensure through the Xbox app that the remaining assets have been properly downloaded.

That’s how to fix the “Available in the Full Version of the Game” error in Atomic Heart. If you’re looking for more Atomic Heart updates, check out Twinfinite’s guide to the game’s PC specs.

