How to Find & Rescue Rococo in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is filled to the brim with a lot of interesting main quests and side missions that you’ll need to complete in order to 100% the game. Some of these are definitely more straightforward than others, though, as the game’s puzzles can be a bit tricky. Here is everything you need to know about how to find and rescue Rococo in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Find Rococo in Hogwarts Legacy

At some point along your adventures in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll come upon a request from a character named Agnes Coffey, who is located in Bainburgh. After you talk with her, you’ll find out that her beloved pet Niffler has run away, and she’s hoping you can find and rescue it.

In order to successfully complete this request, though, you’ll need to have beaten the following questlines:

The High Keep – The Main questline that you’ll need to progress to in order for Agnes Coffey’s request to appear.

The Elf, The Nab-Sack, And The Loom – Gives you the nab-sack in which you’ll use to capture Rococo.

Once you’ve got both of these done, speak with Coffey in her shop and then you’ll be directed to Henrietta’s Hideaway, an old abandoned castle filled with traps set by the previous owner. Once you get there, head to the right and you’ll find a stairway that leads to a hidden entrance that hides a room full of Ashwinders.

Henrietta’s Hideaway Block Puzzle (Wingardium Leviosa)

Defeat them and you’ll see a puzzle revolving around a cube and a platform that needs to be solved in order to progress. While this may look simple, as you’ve likely done multiple Leviosa puzzles up to this point, the tricky part is getting each block to the specific area it needs to be in.

Block #1 – Luckily, this one has already been placed for you.

– Luckily, this one has already been placed for you. Block #2 – Use Incendio on the base of the statue on the left to reveal the second cube, then cast Wingardium Leviosa to move it onto the left platform.

Once they are both in place, cast Incendio on the left cube and Glacius on the right one to open the door behind the cube. Get past the enemies in the next area, head to the stairwell on the left to the second level, turn right, and head to the left behind the Ranger.

Cast Arresto Momentum to stop the floor from moving, and then you’ll come to the next block puzzle room. Just like before, you’ll need to move the cubes into place and cast the correct spells.

Block #3 – Use Wingardium Leviosa on the first cube and put it on the right.

– Use Wingardium Leviosa on the first cube and put it on the right. Block #4 – Use Wingardium Leviosa on the left cube and put it on the left.

Once they are both in place, cast Leviso on the left cube and Incendio on the right one to open the door behind the cube that is hiding Rococo. Use nab-sack, then return to Agnes Coffey to complete the find and rescue Rococo in Hogwarts Legacy quest.

