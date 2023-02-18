Image Source: Omega Force and Electronic Arts

There are a lot of questions that Wild Hearts could leave players with, from how to progress through the story with friends to how Kemono hunting works. One area where the game could use some more explaining is its resource gathering. Players looking to gear up with the best armor and weaponry can be left looking for materials without any clue where they should be looking. Golden Hematite, an ore, is one such material that may seem the most elusive. We have written up a quick guide on how to find Golden Hematite ore in Wild Hearts so that you can spend less time gathering and more time hunting.

Where to Find Golden Hematite in Wild Hearts

Golden Hematite is a chapter-specific ore, meaning that you must be mining while playing the correct chapter in Wild Hearts to get the drop you desire.

Specifically, you’ll need to be playing through Chapter 3 to get the Golden Hematite ore. It is located in Akikure Canyon, and the best travel point to reach the most ore is Kintodo Tower. You can see a good location for Golden Hematite shown on the map below.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Electronic Arts

How to Find Golden Hematite in Wild Hearts

When you are inside of the caverns or looking at rocky walls, keep an eye out for ore that you can mine. Below is a picture of the Golden Hematite ore sticking out against the wall. All you have to do is approach it or jump up toward it and press your assigned button to mine it. When close enough, the game should prompt you to do so with text that reads “Get Ore.”

Image Source: Twinfinite via Electronic Arts

That is all you need to know regarding how to find Golden Hematite Ore in Wild Hearts. Go grab those materials to gear up and get hunting alone or with friends in co-op. If you are interested in other content related to the game, simply have a look below or check out our website’s main page for all things gaming.

