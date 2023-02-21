How to Find & Catch a Puffskein in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is the game many Harry Potter fans have been waiting for their whole life. Now they can finally experience firsthand the place and stories they’ve only read and watched. The game lets players learn spells and pet beautiful creatures like a Puffskin. Here’s how to find and catch a Puffskein in Hogwarts Legacy.

How To Get a Puffskein in Hogwarts Legacy

Puffskeins are one of the most adorable magical beasts to get in Hogwarts Legacy. They’re also pretty unique, as they’re soft enough to cuddle but tough enough to be thrown around.

To be able to catch a Puffskein you must complete The Elf, The Nab-Sack and the Loom quest first. This quest will end with a great reward, a Nab-Sack, and with that, you’ll be able to capture all kinds of beasts and put them in your Vivarium.

Where To Find a Puffskein in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you got the Nab-Sack, you must find a Puffskein in the wild. They’re usually close to their dens, so that’s the place to go. Luckily, these creatures have six different dens around the map:

2 dens in Hogsmeade Region

1 den in North of Feldcroft

1 den in Poidsear Coast

1 den in Manor Cape

1 den in Southern Clagmar Coast

In those dens, you can find this lovely creature and catch it.

How To Catch a Puffskein in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you find a Puffskein den, you can see these cute beasts walking around. You must approach them, use the Nab-Sack and press the button one time. The creature will automatically go to your bag, and then into your Vivarium, where you can pet them, make them your best friend, and even get some of their fur.



Now that you know how to find and catch a Puffskein in Hogwarts Legacy, you can look for more guides about the game on Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

