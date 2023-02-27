If you’ve played developer Endnights latest survival game then you’ll be well aware of the many caves that run underneath the open world. Most of them are fairly easy to navigate, but others can be quite confusing, and there’s one in particular that many seem to be struggling with. Here we’ll be explaining how to exit the shovel cave in Sons of the Forest.

Leaving the Shovel Cave in Sons of the Forest Explained

Rather than offering a full walkthrough of how to go about navigating the shovel cave, we’ll just cut to the chase here and give you what you want to know. If you’ve successfully made it all the way to the end of the cave and grabbed the shovel, it’s time to leave and all you need to do is turn around and head back the way you came.

This is a bit different from other caves you will have explored already which typically have a secondary path to follow. This time around, you just want to head back the way you came from and dive back through the underwater section. When you surface on the other side and continue backtracking, you’ll come past the kink in the path where you should have found all the C4 Bricks and circuit boards earlier. Suddenly, a mutant will burst through the wall and you’ll then be faced with a similar situation you should have already encountered; if you don’t remember what to do, it’s time to craft a time bomb and blow the mutant to smithereens!

After you’ve cleared the mutant you can pass through the crevice and upwards towards the cave exit, and that’s how to exit the shovel cave in Sons of the Forest. For more useful tips and guides on the game, including how to get the tuxedo, search Twinfinite or check out the related content listed below.

