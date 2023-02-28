How to Disarm an Ashwinder Before Lightning Spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Image via WB Games

You’ll come across plenty of enemies while making your way through Hogwarts Legacy, but as is always the case, there are levels to their difficulty. In some instances, it’s all about observation and anticipation. Such is true with our next guide, which deals with a particularly formidable foe. We’re here to break down how to disarm an Ashwinder before casting their lightning spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Disarm an Ashwinder Pre-Lightning? Answered

In order to disarm an Ashwinder before they cast their lightning spell in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll have to cast an Expelliarmus spell of your own. The key is to wait until they begin to wave their wand. As they prepare to cast the spell, a flicker of light will appear from the tip of their wand; that’s when you hit them with the Expelliarmus spell. Time it right, and they’ll be disarmed before it strikes you.

Typically, those casting a spell shout out the name of it before doing so. In this case, the lightning spell doesn’t have a name, therefore its tell is the flicker of white light instead.

Learning Expelliarmus in Hogwarts Legacy, Explained

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

To disarm an enemy using the Expelliarmus Spell, one must first learn it by completing Assignment 2 from Professor Hecat relatively early on in the game. After that, you’ll be able to disarm enemies to your heart’s content.

That's everything you need to know about how to disarm an Ashwinder before casting their lightning spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

