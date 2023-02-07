Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

In the world of Hogwarts Legacy, there are many different areas that require the use of magic to open them up for exploration. Although there will be all sorts of secret rooms and hidden alcoves, one of the earliest obstacles in your path would be that of spider webs. If you’re seeking a solution of how to destroy spider webs in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s what you’ll need to know.

Destroying Webs in Hogwarts Legacy

The presence of spider webs is often a sign of danger as much as they are a potential obstacle blocking your way. Early on in the story of Hogwarts Legacy, your character will learn the useful Damage spell known as Incendio, which shoots out fiery flame from your wand at a target a short distance away. This is your best method of clearing any webs that are blocking you.

Not only can it clear the webs, but it is also a potent tool against the many spider enemies that can harm you in the game. Casting Incendio, or any other spell that involves fire like Bombarda or Confringo, will set spiders on fire, and if they are low on health, a second hit with just your basic attack will ignite them and cause an area-of-effect explosion.

Learning how to take advantage of them will enable you to deal with the spiders much more effectively. Once they are out of the picture, you can go about clearing their webs without any more trouble.

With this new knowledge of how to destroy webs in Hogwarts Legacy, you are better equipped to discover more in this huge world. For anything else about the game, be sure to check out the related content below, or search Twinfinite for more specific queries.

Related Posts