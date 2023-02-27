Image via Owlcat Games

At the back of Pulura’s Fall in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, you’ll come across a perplexing puzzle that can be a real head-scratcher. Fourteen panels surrounded a well of dark blue liquid, each of which has a name related to constellations featured in the game. If you’re having trouble figuring it out, don’t sweat it—we’ll teach you how to complete Pulura’s Fall puzzle in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

How to Complete the Puzzle in Pulura’s Fall in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

If you’d like to take another crack at the Pulura’s Fall Puzzle in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, we’ll give you a hint or move on for the answer. To find the solution, gather these books and pages: Old Sarkorian Book and The Cosmic Caravan and Its Journey Across the Night Sky (both found inside Pulura’s Fall library) and Torn-Out Pages from a Sarkorian Book (found in a cache as you come into the Pulura’s Fall area).

Don’t want a hint? That’s okay! Hover over each panel for a moment to reveal the name and select them in this order:

The Newlyweds The Daughter The Rider The Patriarch The Pack The Follower

There you have it: everything you need to know on how to complete the Pulura’s Fall puzzle in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. You don’t even need every single panel, which is typically what trips people up and has them thinking there’s more to it.

Related Posts