How To Complete Genshin Impact Starlit Sky Web Event

HoYoverse has released a new web event, “Starlit Sky,” for Genshin Impact fans, in which they can amass an array of Firework Cards and trade them. As is tradition, players will receive plenty of free primogems when they complete event objectives. Not only this, but some lucky individuals can also take home fantastic rewards, such as the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max and PS5. With that said, we’ve got you covered with an essential Genshin Impact’s Starlit Sky web event guide.

Genshin Impact Starlit Sky Web Event Guide

The Starlit Sky event in Genshin Impact runs from February 5th to February 11th, 2023, and travelers with Adventure Rank 10 or higher can participate in this event. This exciting web event allows you to gather 11 dazzling Lantern Rite-themed cards, earning Primogems along the way.

To get started with the web event, head to the official web event page and log in into your HoYoverse account. When you enter the Starlit Sky event in Genshin Impact, you will have to complete a short tutorial that will reward you with your first Firework Card. After completing the tutorial, click on the “Daily Tasks” button located at the bottom right of your screen. This will give you access to a list of tasks that you can complete every day while the event is underway.

As per the rules, completing each task will reward you with one chance to search for Firework Cards. However, chances are that you’ll get duplicate cards when completing these objectives. Therefore, you can trade duplicate cards you already own with friends for cards you don’t already have. By clicking on “Card Inventory,” you can view all of the cards you’ve drawn and select the “Swap Card” option to exchange one that you have for one you’re missing.

After collecting all 11 Firework Cards, you can get Primogems and physical rewards like iPhone 14 Pro Max, PlayStation 5, and iPad Mini 6. Not only can you win physical prizes by participating in the Fireworks Prize Draw, but all travelers who enter will also receive Mora and other in-game rewards as a bonus.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Starlit Sky web event guide. Be sure to check out the rest of our Genshin Impact coverage below.

