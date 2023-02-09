Image Source: Avalanche Software

While Hogwarts Legacy focuses on the magical side of the Wizarding World, some of the activities players will partake in require a bit of a non-magical touch to complete. The High Keep quest is the perfect example of the previous statement, as players must figure out how to climb the Battlements to proceed. That section alone is tricky, so if you’ve found yourself scratching your head on how to proceed, look no further. Here’s how to climb the Battlements to progress through the High Keep quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Climbing the Battlements in Hogwarts Legacy

The High Keep quest sees your player and their friend head to Falbarton Castle to the east of Hogsmeade, with the objective of climbing the Battlements. The first climbing section is easy, it’s the second wall that’s caused a ton of confusion and stress in witches and wizards worldwide.

To climb the second wall and reach the top of the Battlements, follow these quick steps below to make the impossible become possible:

Facing the second wall, turn to the left and you will see a gate with a box behind it.

and you will see a gate with a box behind it. To the left of the gate is a strange looking spinning object. Use Depuslo on the mechanism to raise the portcullis.

on the mechanism to raise the portcullis. Once the gate is raised, use Accio on the box to pull it towards you .

. Upon receiving the box, position it against the wall , then use Levioso to raise it . If this doesn’t work for you, stand on the box and use Levioso while on top of it to raise yourself up.

, then . Climb up the raised box, and you will have successfully completed this portion of the quest.

It’s a little bit confusing once you get to this point, but once you remember you’re a witch or wizard, it makes this challenge way easier. After this section, the rest of the quest is straightforward.

That’s all you need to know on how to climb the Battlements in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to check out our related section below for more tips and tricks to aid your journey in the Wizarding World!

