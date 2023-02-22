Image Source: Square Enix

With a total of eight characters and a party size of four in Octopath Traveler 2, party management is important. You’ll want to switch out your characters frequently for job synergy and to level everyone up equally, and that applies to your party leader as well. Here’s how to change your party leader in Octopath Traveler 2.

Changing Party Leader and Formation in Octopath Traveler 2

Unfortunately, you cannot change your party leader in Octopath Traveler 2 until you’ve seen their story through to the end.

Every character in the game has four chapters to their story, which means that you need to clear all four chapters for your party leader before you’re able to swap them out. For instance, if you picked Osvald as your first character to start the game with, he’s locked in as your party leader until you clear chapter 4 of his story.

Once you’ve done that, though, head to the tavern in any town and speak with the tavern keeper, then choose the option to change your party formation. You’ll now be able to swap your leader out with any other character in the game.

That’s all you need to know about how to change party leader in Octopath Traveler 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

