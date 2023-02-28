How to Catch & Throw a Disarmed Weapon in Hogwarts Legacy

Image via WB Games

Dueling Feats come in all shapes and sizes in Hogwarts Legacy, with some being a tad trickier to pull off than others. Learning the ins and outs of combat can make all the difference, though, particularly when assigning Talent Points. Such is the case here, which is why we’re going to break down how to catch and throw a disarmed weapon in Hogwarts Legacy.

Catching & Throwing Disarmed Weapons in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to catch and throw a disarmed weapon in Hogwarts Legacy, players must unlock the Ancient Magic Throw Expertise through Talent Points. This specific ability can be unlocked via the Core tree, and can only be learned after reaching Level 5, as that is when players begin accumulating said points.

Once acquired, of course, there’s still the case of disarming an enemy. This is done through the Expelliarmus Spell, which is simply a charm that knocks items out of an opponent’s hand, and one that is learned upon completing Assignment 2 from Professor Hecat. For the purposes of this exercise, you’ll obviously want to make sure your enemy is holding a weapon. If they’re not, Expelliarmus can still be used to deal damage in a duel.

What Are Talent Points? Answered

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

After reaching Level 5, players begin acquiring Talent Points until they reach the Max Level (40), meaning they can earn up to 36 of them. These points can then be distributed between five trees as you see fit — Core, Dark Arts, Room of Requirement, Spells, and Stealth — as you make your way. In this case, players only need to spend one Talent Point on the Core tree to use Ancient Magic Throw Expertise.

That’s everything you need to know about how to catch and throw a disarmed weapon in Hogwarts Legacy. For more tips and tricks to make your journey through the Wizarding World a smooth one, be sure to check out other guides and updates Twinfinite has to offer at the links below.

