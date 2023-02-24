How to Catch Digicarp & Recruit Renamon in Digimon World: Next Order

Image Source: B.B. Studio via Twinfinite

One of the most important aspects of Digimon World: Next Order is recruiting the residents to build out the city and gain access to all the facilities. However, not every Digimon is easy to recruit and give potentially tough tasks to win them over. Here’s how to catch the Digicarp and recruit Renamon in Digimon World: Next Order.

Where to Catch Digicarp in Digimon World: Next Order

Once you have recruited Wormmon, you will be able to fish at any designated spot. The easiest spot to catch the Digicarp is at the bridge east of the Floatia exit.

Image Source: B.B. Studio via Twinfinite

While this seems a little too simple, the Digicarp is not easy to find, and you’ll be fighting with the RNG more than anything. If you’re far enough along in the game, spending your TP on the skills in the Finder Type under the Survivor tab is recommended. These will increase the chance of a fish biting, as without it, you might cast and not get anything.

Image Source: B.B. Studio via Twinfinite

The one benefit of fishing in this game is that it’s incredibly simple. All you need to do is press the button you used to cast once you see the diamond with an exclamation mark. As said, you’ll probably be at this for a while, but you’ll definitely eventually catch the thing even with the base Lure.

How to Recruit Renamon in Digimon World: Next Order

With Digicarp in hand, you’ll want to make your way to the Cave Entrance in the Nigh Plains. This is reached by heading into the Forest Path from the Vast Plateau, where the Cave Entrance will be your only way forward.

Image Source: B.B. Studio via Twinfinite

You’ll be able to find Renamon by visiting one of the exclamation marks, then you need to give them the Digicarp, and they will join Floatia.

You’ll find Renamon at the end of the Business District on the left, where they will be selling food with special benefits.

Image Source: B.B. Studio via Twinfinite

This is everything you need to know for how to catch the Digicarp and recruit Renamon in Digimon World: Next Order. This is one of the longer tasks in the game, as the Digicarp will take upwards of 10 tries unless you are really lucky.

