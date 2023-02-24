How To Build a Gate in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

Like the previous entry, Sons of the Forest throws players into the wild to survive against the darkest monsters possible. You’ll need to make use of your surroundings to repel them, and this includes building a strong community to take shelter in at night. When making your perfect community, you’ll need a gate to protect yourself, and if you’re struggling on figuring out how to build a gate, here’s everything you need to know about how to build one in Sons of the Forest.

Building a Gate in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games via Twinfinite

Oddly enough, there isn’t a blueprint or crafting recipe to make a gate. With that in mind, the below guide will help you craft a doorway, until the ability to make a gate is added at some point by the developers.

Keep in mind, you’ll need to have a fair amount of wood, so be sure to task your companion Kelvin with wood gathering:

Start off with placing six logs of wood on top of each other horizontally .

. After making this wood structure, grab your axe and approach it . Approaching the wood structure will reveal a red circle where you can cut. You’ll want to line up this red reticle in the middle of the structure.

. Starting from the bottom , cut five out of the six logs . If you did this part right, there will be an opening in the middle of your wall of logs.

, . Grab an extra two log pieces , and bring them to the opening. You’ll notice a white arrow outline appear on the middle of your screen. This indicates you can place the logs vertically, which you should then do.

, and bring them to the opening.

As mentioned, since there’s no gate blueprint, this is the best option for you, albeit in the form of a door. With Sons of the Forest in early access, at some point it’s possible we see the development team expand the crafting system.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to craft a gate in Sons of the Forest. Scroll on below for more tips and tricks related to the Sons of the Forest.

Related Posts