As part of Temenos’ investigation into the corruption behind the church, he arrives at Canalbrine. There, he learns the identity of the man who murdered the pontiff, and it is none other than the cathedral’s architect, Vados. Once he’s cornered, he’ll put up a fight that will light up the night sky, so let’s delve into how to beat Vados the Architect in Octopath Traveler 2.

Vados the Architect Boss Guide for Temenos Chapter 2 in Octopath Traveler 2

Techniques: Summoning elementals, magic attacks.

Weaknesses: Spears, Daggers, Ice, Light.

Of all of the Chapter 2 boss fights in Octopath Traveler 2, Vados the Architect is actually among the easier ones to manage. First and foremost, this dapper gent deals exclusively in arcane magic, so you’ll want to ensure your party is optimized to sponge up elemental attacks. Specifically, you’ll be receiving a lot of Fire and Dark offensives.

The variety of attacks include both single strikes and AoE spells that will land on all party members. For these reasons, Castti makes for a good addition to the team; she can reduce the boss’ shield points with Icicle, as well as taking some of the clerical pressure off of Temenos through spot healing. Effectively implementing her salves to keep SP stocked up will also prove beneficial, and as an added bonus, she can mitigate magic buffs with a Hazardous Concoction.

Vados will summon wisps throughout the fight, either red or black. As always, focussing on clearing these minions out beforehand should be the goal whenever they are on the field. Vados can also use the wisps as a projectile to deal damage to a single target. As much as this stings, it actually places him at a disadvantage, as it removes the wisps from play.

When Vados starts chanting, you’ll want to divert all of your efforts towards Breaking him before he can complete his incantation. He will lock two of his weaknesses to slow you down, so if you are ill-equipped on the weaponry front, consider dipping into your collection of Soulstones before his next turn.

Unlike most other bosses who will unleash a strong attack if left unchecked, Vados summons two larger, stronger elementals. Whereas stacking your defences and effective healing can prevent a party wipe from an ultimate attack, you will really struggle to keep up if these elementals enter the battle.

Again, however, the architect’s sense of strategy is somewhat dubious, and he may end up wasting these elementals in a projectile shot, as well. If that happens, you can resume chipping away at his health as normal.

Before long, Vados will yield to your might, his grand schemes undone as he falls victim to the inquisitor. Heed the advice above, and you’ll have no problems beating Vados the Architect in Octopath Traveler II. For more boss guides and all other things Octopath, take a gander at the links below.

