If a little friendly competition was good for everyone, New Delsta’s infamous theater owner never got the memo. This spoilt snob isn’t above roughing up anyone who threatens his empire, and as it turns out, he can back up his animosity more than it would appear. Let’s find out how to beat La’mani in Octopath Traveler 2.

La’mani Boss Guide for Agnea Chapter 2 in Octopath Traveler 2

Techniques: Constant buffs, wicked vocals.

Weaknesses: Spears, Daggers, Fire, Ice, Darkness.

This treacherous tenor’s barrel chest isn’t just for show, as La’mani will snipe at your party with his powerful singing voice. He’s really more pesky than anything else, capable of confusing your heroes and testing your competency for crowd control. Settle in for a fight that could take a while, and keep your eyes on your SP so you’re not scrambling for Inspiriting Plums all at once.

With both Daggers and Darkness at her disposal, the hometown girl Throné makes for an obvious party member here, alongside Partitio due to his Spears, his Ember magic, and his winning smile.

True to his nature, La’mani will spend the majority of battle hiding behind his minions, which he will send out in a series of waves. As with any boss battle, thinning out his merry band of musicians should be your primary focus. This is truer in this fight than most, as your foes will liberally apply buffs to one another, and can even fortify against all of La’mani’s weaknesses at once. Don’t be afraid to spend your BP on these spawns if you have to remove them quickly, but keep at least one party member on La’mani’s case before he can charge his ultimate attack. Agnea is best suited for this, as her Ruinous Kick can pierce his defenses even when all weaknesses are locked away.

If you can’t Break him in time, make sure your squad is fully healed so that you can withstand the blow of Recital à La’mani, which targets all party members and deals heavy damage. Temenos can prove critical here, as he will be able to patch you up both before and after hearing this most dreadful song.

Without his buddies by his side, La’mani turns into quite the pushover. Don’t allow yourself to get overwhelmed by their numbers and balance your offensive and defensive efforts to put the pressure on your opponent. Once he’s felled, you can celebrate in grand style, for you’ve saved the arts from oppression!

Now that you know how to beat La’mani in Octopath Traveler II, you might want to check out some of our other guides below. Our Octopath Traveler 2 review is also highly recommended (I can say this because I wrote it)! So go on, give your battered eardrums a rest and hang out with your old chums at Twinfinite.

