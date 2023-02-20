Image via Electronic Arts

Kemono come in all shapes and sizes in Wild Hearts, but every once in a while things get out of hand. That brings us to Earthbreaker, a monster with as fitting a name as any. And, one that indicates a mark of your progress as you continue to journey through Azuma. So, here’s everything you need to know about how to beat Earthbreaker in Wild Hearts.

How to Defeat Earthbreaker in Wild Hearts

Fortunately for the player, defeating Earthbreaker in Wild Hearts is a fairly straightforward task. Sure, this particular Kemono looks like a bear made of rocks the size of a mountain. And yes, one or two precise hits may as well signal the end for you.

Yet, the Earthbreaker can be defeated. Quite easily, in fact. All it really takes is for you to follow directions. Well, and not die. That’s because the battle with Earthbreaker is largely cinematic. Yes, the player has to avoid death and simply spam the right trigger button. But it’s more than that. After all, the entire town of Minato is on your side.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Players start from a relatively eye-level position (as much as that is possible in this situation) as the townspeople keep crafting catapults and explosives to use against this behemoth. However, you only need to worry about operating that cannon. Slowly but surely, if you’re able to focus on the glowing parts, you’re going to chip away at this beast.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Once you’ve shot enough cannon ammo from the high ground, you’ll have to travel via flying vine in order to chip away some more. Continue to aim for those weak spots, though, and wait for the next prompt.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Eventually, you’ll wind up on the Earthbreaker’s head. It is not a particularly pleasant experience, but one that must be carried out in order to get the job done. Once you destroy all four pillars using the cannon, you’ll be tossed unceremoniously back to land.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Shortly after you’re safely back on land, you’ll have to think fast in order to take advantage of the glowing blue weak spots. You’ll be without the cannon for the remainder of the fight, though. That’s because the early model broke, but not to worry — you’ve still got the entire town behind you as they continue to craft.

To begin taking down Earthbreaker, simply destroy the weak spots on both of their hands. You can aim for the head when it gets near as well, but going after the hands is the smarter play. The catch is that the hand regenerates, but only once. After that, its head will drop and you’ll be able to wail on it from up close. The photo below shows what you’re looking for in terms of its hands after they’ve taken so much damage.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

As Earthbreaker continues to swing its massive hands and drop its even larger head, dodging becomes crucial. In terms of offense, just make sure you’ve packed a weapon that can flourish in close combat. I personally went with the Nodachi due to its size, but you’re going to have to get up close to this creature no matter which one you choose.

After toppling it once and for all, the town of Minato will rejoice.

What Happens After You Beat Earthbreaker?

Defeating Earthbreaker opens up an entirely new section of the map for players, and progresses them to Chapter 2 — effectively ending Chapter 1 in the process. Not only that, but you’ll have forge access to every weapon Wild Hearts has to offer instead of the introductory five. Those potentially new additions include the cannon, claw blade, and Karakuri staff.

That’s everything you need to know about how to beat Earthbreaker in Wild Hearts. It’s a tall task, but one you’ve got plenty of help with. And if you’re looking for more in-game tips, make sure you keep it right here on Twinfinite by checking out our various guides at the links below.

