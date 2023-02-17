How to Solve the Jackdaw Cave Puzzle

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Players will encounter various puzzles as they explore the magical world of Harry Potter and progress through numerous story quests in Hogwarts Legacy. One of them can be found during the Prisoner of Love main mission, where you must enter a room blocked by stone bars in a hidden vault. If you struggle to find the solution, don’t fret, this guide will help you solve the Jackdaw Cave puzzle in no time.

Hogwarts Legacy Jackdaw Cave Puzzle Solution

To solve the puzzle, you need to pull on the correct handles on both sides of the blocked door. As usual, the Revelio spell is your friend. Cast it, and it will show you which ones you must pull by marking them with a blue glow. After that, you can use Accio to drag each of them out.

If you need more help, here is the image of the shining handles:

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Thankfully, you don’t need to worry about the pulling order, and you can start from anywhere. However, be careful not to cast Accio on non-glowing handles accidentally. If you do, the puzzle will reset, and you will have to start over.

Once you have pulled all six handles, the stone bars blocking the door will open. You can finally enter the room and grab the Jackdaw’s Clue scroll on a pedestal in the corner. After making your way outside, you will find the ghost of Richard Jackdaw waiting for you, which marks the end of the Prisoner of Love quest.

So, that’s everything you need to do to solve the Jackdaw Cave puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy. If you need more help with other puzzles in the game, Twinfinite has many guides that can aid you, like how to open animal symbol doors, which you can find scattered throughout Hogwarts.

