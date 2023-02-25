Image Credit: Avalanche Software

Players can complete various Dueling Feats when facing all kinds of enemies in Hogwarts Legacy. Some combat challenges are easy to understand, like ending a battle within a certain amount of time, but others can be a headache to pull off. If you are wondering how to slam a leaping Loyalist Commander to the ground in Hogwarts Legacy, this guide can help you accomplish it easily.

How to Complete Slam a Leaping Loyalist Commander to the Ground Dueling Feat in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two primary attacks that a Loyalist Commander will use in Hogwarts Legacy. The first attack will have him launch a magical AoE strike that you must avoid, but what you are looking for is his second move, where the goblin will jump closer and try to assault you with an overhead strike.

To complete the Dueling Feat, you must first block the initial attack with a Protego spell. Then, the Loyalist Commander will follow up with another strike, but this time the game will prompt you to dodge. When this occurs, you must stand your ground and cast Descendo on the leaping goblin, causing him to get slammed to the ground.

When you receive this Dueling Feat, there is a high chance that you will be surrounded by several goblins who are eager to beat you into a pulp. It may be better to eliminate other enemies first and leave the Loyalist Commander for later. After that, you can complete the challenge without being harassed by attacks from all sides.

So there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about how to slam a leaping Loyalist Commander to the ground in Hogwarts Legacy. If you need more help with other Dueling Feats, you can check out our other articles related to the game down below.

