How Many Storm Sigils Can You Get per Week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Answered

World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight introduces a bevy of new content to explore and, more importantly, all new powerful gear such as the Raging Tempest set. The great part is that you can upgrade it to Primal-Infused gear, but it’ll cost you quite a few Storm Sigils to enhance the whole set. To upgrade the gear as soon as possible, here’s how many Storm Sigils you can get per week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

How Many Storm Sigils You Can Earn Weekly in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Given the number of weekly quests you can participate in, you can get 8 Storm Sigils per week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. If you manage to complete the main quest “Storm Surge” and finish your first batch of weekly quests, you can get 9 Storm Sigils, but it’s only a one-time deal.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has four repeatable weekly quests you can obtain these sigils from:

Dissipating the Air Primalists (Weekly Quest)

Extinguishing the Fire Primalists (Weekly Quest)

Shattering the Earth Primalists (Weekly Quest)

Vaporizing the Water Primalists (Weekly Quest)

Each weekly quest grants you 2 Storm Sigils in Dragonflight, whereas the main quest “Storm Surge” only grants you one. To Primal-Infuse your Raging Tempest gear, it’ll cost anywhere between 5 and 14 Storm Sigils, meaning a single week of farming could potentially upgrade a single piece of gear.

Now you’re on the up and up regarding how many Storm Sigils you can get per week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. We suggest keeping any eye out for when the weekly quests begin too, considering they refresh every 3 hours. If you’re interested in more guides on World of Warcraft and Dragonflight, you’ll find plenty using the links below.

