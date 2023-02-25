Connect with us

How Many Storm Sigils Can You Get per Week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Answered

how many storm sigils can you earn per week in world of warcraft dragonflight
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Guides

How Many Storm Sigils Can You Get per Week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Answered

Start saving those Storm Sigils now.
Published on

World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight introduces a bevy of new content to explore and, more importantly, all new powerful gear such as the Raging Tempest set. The great part is that you can upgrade it to Primal-Infused gear, but it’ll cost you quite a few Storm Sigils to enhance the whole set. To upgrade the gear as soon as possible, here’s how many Storm Sigils you can get per week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

How Many Storm Sigils You Can Earn Weekly in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Given the number of weekly quests you can participate in, you can get 8 Storm Sigils per week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. If you manage to complete the main quest “Storm Surge” and finish your first batch of weekly quests, you can get 9 Storm Sigils, but it’s only a one-time deal.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has four repeatable weekly quests you can obtain these sigils from:

  • Dissipating the Air Primalists (Weekly Quest)
  • Extinguishing the Fire Primalists (Weekly Quest)
  • Shattering the Earth Primalists (Weekly Quest)
  • Vaporizing the Water Primalists (Weekly Quest)

Each weekly quest grants you 2 Storm Sigils in Dragonflight, whereas the main quest “Storm Surge” only grants you one. To Primal-Infuse your Raging Tempest gear, it’ll cost anywhere between 5 and 14 Storm Sigils, meaning a single week of farming could potentially upgrade a single piece of gear.

Now you’re on the up and up regarding how many Storm Sigils you can get per week in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. We suggest keeping any eye out for when the weekly quests begin too, considering they refresh every 3 hours. If you’re interested in more guides on World of Warcraft and Dragonflight, you’ll find plenty using the links below.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , ,
To Top