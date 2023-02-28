How Many People Are Playing Destiny 2 Right Now? Answered

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 is one of those games that doesn’t look like it is going anywhere anytime soon. And that is because, despite releasing in 2017, Bungie has continued to update the game with new game modes, storylines, and mechanics via its various big and small DLCs, including its most recent massive expansion, Lightfall. So, just exactly how popular is the game currently? Let’s break down how many people are playing Destiny 2 right now below.

Destiny 2 Current Player Count

As we speak, there are currently 60,303 Guardians logged into Destiny 2 right now. While that number may seem low, considering the Lightfall expansion has just released an hour ago, it’s important to keep in mind that servers are a bit overrun and that some people are waiting in a queue to get in.

Also, considering it is mid-day during the middle of the week, not everyone is free to play Destiny 2 Lightfall at the moment. The number of people playing is sure to skyrocket once most of the workforce gets off at 5 PM EST in the USA.

If you’re one of the few people that’s managed to get in already, then be sure to check out all of our guides on getting the best Exotics Lightfall has to offer, including one for getting your hands on the Verglas Stasis bow quickly and easily. For now, though, that is everything you need to know on how many people are playing Destiny 2 right now.

