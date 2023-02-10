Connect with us

How Long Hogwarts Legacy Is & How Many Quests There Are? Answered

How long Hogwarts Legacy is and how many quests
Guides

How Long Hogwarts Legacy Is & How Many Quests There Are? Answered

How long your adventure lasts.
Published on

For fans of the Harry Potter franchise, it’s been a long wait for a video game adaptation to rival that of the iconic series of movies. Finally, though, Avalanche Studios’ new open-world RPG delivers the wizarding and witching experience many have been dreaming for. But how long is Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s everything you need to know.

How Long Does Hogwarts Legacy Take to Beat? Answered

The main questline of Hogwarts Legacy takes around 20 hours to beat, but most players will spend far longer than that roaming around Hogwarts and the surrounding Scottish countryside. There are dozens and dozens of side quests and collectible items to take up much more of your time. Not to mention, there’s the added appeal of building out your character with all the spells in the game.

For that reason, it’s fair to say that most players will spend 25-40 hours playing Hogwarts Legacy if they’re keen to explore everything the game has to offer.

All Quests in Hogwarts Legacy & How Many There Are

There are 43 main quests in Hogwarts Legacy. These are as follows:

  1. The Path To Hogwarts 
  2. Welcome To Hogwarts
  3. Defence Against the Dark Arts Class
  4. In The Shadow Of The Undercroft
  5. Charms Class
  6. Weasley After Class
  7. Welcome To Hogsmeade
  8. The Locket’s Secret
  9. Secrets Of The Restricted Section
  10. Tomes & Tribulations
  11. Flying Class 
  12. Potions Class  
  13. Scrope’s Last Hope
  14. The Girl From Uagadou
  15. Merlin Trials
  16. Jackdaw’s Rest
  17. The Map Chamber
  18. Percival Rackham’s Trial
  19. Herbology
  20. The Helm of Urtkot
  21. Beasts Class
  22. Room of Requirement
  23. The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament
  24. Lodgok’s Loyalty
  25. In The Shadow Of The Estate
  26. Astronomy
  27. It’s All Gobbledegook
  28. Back On The Path
  29. Charles Rookwood’s Trial
  30. Fire & Vice
  31. The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and The Loom
  32. In the Shadow of the Mountain
  33. The Headmistress Speaks
  34. The Polyjuice Plot
  35. Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial
  36. Wand Mastery
  37. In The Shadow of Revelation
  38. In The Shadow Of The Mine
  39. The High Keep
  40. San Bakar’s Trial
  41. The Final Repository
  42. Weasley’s Watchful Eye
  43. The House Cup

In addition to these main quests, there are over 35 side quests, as well as 12 assignments to complete.

That’s everything there is to know about how long Hogwarts Legacy takes to beat and how many quests there are in the game. For more useful content about the game, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related articles below.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:
To Top