How Long Hogwarts Legacy Is & How Many Quests There Are? Answered

For fans of the Harry Potter franchise, it’s been a long wait for a video game adaptation to rival that of the iconic series of movies. Finally, though, Avalanche Studios’ new open-world RPG delivers the wizarding and witching experience many have been dreaming for. But how long is Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s everything you need to know.

How Long Does Hogwarts Legacy Take to Beat? Answered

The main questline of Hogwarts Legacy takes around 20 hours to beat, but most players will spend far longer than that roaming around Hogwarts and the surrounding Scottish countryside. There are dozens and dozens of side quests and collectible items to take up much more of your time. Not to mention, there’s the added appeal of building out your character with all the spells in the game.

For that reason, it’s fair to say that most players will spend 25-40 hours playing Hogwarts Legacy if they’re keen to explore everything the game has to offer.

All Quests in Hogwarts Legacy & How Many There Are

There are 43 main quests in Hogwarts Legacy. These are as follows:

The Path To Hogwarts Welcome To Hogwarts Defence Against the Dark Arts Class In The Shadow Of The Undercroft Charms Class Weasley After Class Welcome To Hogsmeade The Locket’s Secret Secrets Of The Restricted Section Tomes & Tribulations Flying Class Potions Class Scrope’s Last Hope The Girl From Uagadou Merlin Trials Jackdaw’s Rest The Map Chamber Percival Rackham’s Trial Herbology The Helm of Urtkot Beasts Class Room of Requirement The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament Lodgok’s Loyalty In The Shadow Of The Estate Astronomy It’s All Gobbledegook Back On The Path Charles Rookwood’s Trial Fire & Vice The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and The Loom In the Shadow of the Mountain The Headmistress Speaks The Polyjuice Plot Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial Wand Mastery In The Shadow of Revelation In The Shadow Of The Mine The High Keep San Bakar’s Trial The Final Repository Weasley’s Watchful Eye The House Cup

In addition to these main quests, there are over 35 side quests, as well as 12 assignments to complete.

