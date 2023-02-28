Image Credit: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy features a wide array of enemies that you can encounter during your trips outside of Hogwarts Castle. You may even face wolf-like beasts called Dark Mongrels who roam the wilderness and will not hesitate to attack you if you enter their territory. Sometimes, the game will challenge you with Dueling Feats as you fight these creatures. If you don’t know how to interrupt a charging Mongrel with Depulso in Hogwarts Legacy, this guide will help you accomplish it.

Hogwarts Legacy Interrupt a Charging Mongrel With Depulso Dueling Feat Guide

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Like other opponents you have confronted, it is best if you keep your distance when battling Dark Mongrels in Hogwarts Legacy. These beasts have great speed and can easily get close to bite you with their sharp fangs.

To accomplish the Dueling Feat, you must watch the Dark Mongrel’s movement closely and wait for it to make a lunging stance. It will try to charge at you, and the game will prompt you to use a Protego spell. Instead of raising your shield, quickly cast Depulso, which should stop and push the creature back.

Dark Mongrels love to wander in groups, so you will likely have to deal with several of them during battle. You can make your time accomplishing the challenge easier by eliminating other pack members and leaving one alive.

That is the end of our guide on how to interrupt a charging Mongrel with Depulso in Hogwarts Legacy. For more guides on the game, be sure to check out our articles below.

Related Posts