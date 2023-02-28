How to Freeze a Poacher While Readying Their Attack in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Avalanche Software

Players can perform various Dueling Feats as they face all sorts of enemies in Hogwarts Legacy. You may even receive specific combat challenges when encountering Poachers in the Highlands. If you are wondering how to freeze a Poacher Stalker while they are readying their attack in Hogwarts Legacy, don’t worry, this guide will help you.

Hogwarts Legacy Freeze a Poacher Stalker While They Are Readying Their Attack Dueling Feat Guide

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Like other combat challenges, timing is the key to completing the Dueling Feat. A Poacher Stalker has several moves up their sleeves, but what you are looking for is the moment when they try to cast a Confringo spell on you.

The wizard will lift their right arm into the air, and the game will prompt you to raise your shield. However, if you are quick, you can interrupt their attack using Glacius, which will freeze the enemy and give you ample time to land free hits.

Be careful not to mistake the move for another type of assault because a Poacher Stalker will sometimes cast Incendio, which is unblockable. If you try to use a Freezing spell, it won’t complete the challenge, and you may risk getting burned in the process.

You can differentiate when the wizard is about to use which spells by their movement. If the Poacher wants to launch Incendio, they will try to get close to you due to the charm’s low range. On the other hand, they will keep their distance when they plan to cast the Blasting Curse.

That should be everything you need to know on how to freeze a Poacher Stalker while they are readying their attack in Hogwarts Legacy. For more tips and guides, be sure to check out other Twinfinite articles down below.

