How to Bury a Spider’s Head Into the Ground in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy offers many challenges to entertain players as they explore the world of Harry Potter. One of them is called Dueling Feats, where you can accomplish all sorts of stunts during combat to obtain extra rewards. If you want to know how to bury a spider Matriarch’s head into the ground in Hogwarts Legacy, this guide should be able to help you.

Hogwarts Legacy Bury a Spider Matriarch’s Head Into the Ground Dueling Feat Guide

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

You can receive this Dueling Feat when encountering a spider Matriarch during your adventure in the Forbidden Forest or numerous dungeons in the Highlands. The spiders are quick and can shoot out sticky webs that can immobilize you for several seconds.

In most cases, you want to stay as far away as possible from these creatures, but you must let them get close to complete this challenge. Unlike smaller spiders whose attacks you can block using a Protego spell, the Matriarch’s lethal strike is unblockable.

The game usually indicates that you should dodge the attack. However, the Dueling Feat requires you to hold your ground and cast Descendo on the spider. If you are successful, the Matriarch’s head will be pulled down and buried into the ground, paralyzing it for several seconds. You can also use this chance to land several hits and kill the creature.

Now that you understand how to bury a spider Matriarch’s head into the ground in Hogwarts Legacy, it’s time to show those creatures why they must not mess with a Hogwarts student. Before leaving, you can also check out other Twinfinite articles below. They may help you complete other tricky Dueling Feats.

