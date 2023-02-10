Hogwarts Legacy ‘Tale of Rowland Oakes’ Quest Guide

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Ranrok’s Loyalists have been running amuck outside the castle grounds, and now they’re connected to another predicament with Adelaide Oakes’s uncle. Nonetheless, since word has been going around about your heroic tales in the school, she enlists your help to find him after she hasn’t seen or heard from him in a while. So, to help with this endeavor, we’ll show you how to complete Tale of Rowland Oakes in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Complete Tale of Rowland Oakes in Hogwarts Legacy

To begin the Tale of Rowland Oakes mission in Hogwarts Legacy, players can find its waypoint near the Bell Tower Wing (you should at least be Level 10 for this quest):

Then, Adelaide will send you on a journey near the East North Hogwarts Region on the left side of Hogsmeade. Your primary mission is to locate Rowland’s campsite to figure out his whereabouts, but as you get closer, you’ll see that several Ranrok Loyalists have already infiltrated his base.

At this point, it’s up to the player to either get rid of them discreetly or initiate a full-frontal attack of powerful spells. Once you clear up the area, you can find Rowland Oakes’s journal and map at the top-left corner of the site:

With the map, players can try to locate Rowland near the Korrow Ruins Floo Flame, which shouldn’t be too far from the camp:

You’ll need to enter the broken building to infiltrate the goblin site and take down a few foes. Eventually, players can go up a ladder and head toward the direction of the remaining enemies:

Now it’s time to head down to Korrow Ruins, where there will be a gateway to enter the destination. You can use the Disillusionment spell at this point to sneak around adversaries and cast Petrificus Totalus.

Fortunately, there will be a waypoint to show you where you need to go, so you can use that as a guide to get through the ruins and pinpoint Rowland’s cell to talk to him. Oakes will tell you that he needs his wand; therefore, you’ll need to use a pyro technique, like Confringo or Incendio, to power the machine and unlock the door:

Players must take down several goblins in this room to retrieve the wand on a table to the right (it will show up on the mini-map.) In return, you’ll be rewarded with the Handcrafted Necklace and 180 XP for helping the Oakes family.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the Tale of Rowland Oakes in Hogwarts Legacy. If you need more help with quests, you can check out our Cache in the Castle guide. You can also explore the relevant links below for additional content about the game.

