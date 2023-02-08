Hogwarts Legacy ‘Discover the Secret of the Antechamber’ Quest Guide

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

While exploring the expansive Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, you’ll embark on various adventures with puzzles and formidable enemies. In particular, the Restricted Section storyline features several complex tasks that may be difficult to finish. With this guide, we’ll help you with this mission by explaining how to complete the ‘Discover the Secret of the Antechamber’ quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Complete Discover the Secret of the Antechamber Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

After you learn the Disillusionment spell from Sebastian Sallow, you’ll find your way around the Restricted Section until you reach the Athenaeum doorway. However, once players go inside, they’ll encounter one of the first puzzles of the Hogwarts Legacy quest, where they must create a pathway to get across. To solve this, you’ll need to go into aim mode to reach the object above the entryway and press the ‘Basic Cast’ attack once to produce a bridge.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Then, you’ll need to fight off a few enemies, who should be easy enough to take down with spell combos and the protective shield. But be sure to evade their attacks when there’s a circular radius on the ground because you won’t be able to block this strike.

The next room features a similar puzzle as the first one, in which you must perform one single Basic Cast on the object above the doorway; this time, you may need to move a bit faster due to the changes in the platform. Lastly, the final task is the most complex since it requires more steps than the others. The first thing you can do is initiate the Basic Cast on the item above the door, as you’ve done before:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Once players walk across the bridge, they’ll notice that it only expands halfway; therefore, they must hit the elevated object again to create the rest of the path (make sure to do this quickly):

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Now that the puzzles have been solved, you’ll need to defeat more foes to finally discover the secrets of this mysterious chamber and learn more about the history of Ancient Magic.

That does it for our guide on the Hogwarts Legacy Discover the Secret of the Antechamber quest. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links, including our guide on how to get to Azkaban.

