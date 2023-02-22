Hogwarts Legacy A Bird in the Hand Quest Guide

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

As a beast lover, Poppy Sweeting has been busy with animal-rescuing adventures beyond the school while players accompany her in her dangerous mission. One of the last relationship tasks is A Bird in the Hand quest, where you’ll help her once again by saving the adorable Snidgets. In this guide, we’ll explain how to complete this storyline to get you one step closer to the Beast Friends achievement/trophy.

How to Complete A Bird in the Hand Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Players can begin Hogwarts Legacy’s A Bird in the Hand quest once they progress further in Poppy’s relationship, which should kick off after the It’s in the Stars mission. You’ll find the waypoint to the task near Brucburrow within Hogwarts Valley, and you can use the Floo Flame to get there quicker.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Dorran will instruct players to place the Scholar’s Moonstone in a pillar while there, and you must solve a puzzle to get into the ruins.

How to Enter the Ruins in Bird in the Hand Quest

To open the entrance to the ruins, you must position the pillars to create a shadow effect on two symbols (a sun and a key with a dot) on the ground, which will be the same illuminated icons on the door. First, players can cast Accio on the handle of the outer-ring object and drag it to the opposite side of the sun symbol. Next, you can move the following pillar to position it toward the key stone, and it should look like this with the final layout:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

If the entryway doesn’t open, you must ensure that the pillars are directly on the circular structures on the ground; think of these objects as a targeting point. As a result, players can now begin their search for the magical Snidgets inside the Gilded Perch. There will be several different pathways in this area, and you can collect treasures using crates to get to hard-to-reach places or by casting pyro spells to eliminate blockages.

Eventually, you’ll stumble upon a puzzle that requires you to locate fire and ice blocks. The first item can be found on the left side near the large tree:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

You must drag it to the pyro symbol on the ground with Accio, then cast Confringo or Incendio on it. After that, players can move the crate to reach the elevated area on the right side, where they’ll obtain the ice block:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Once you perform Glacius on the item, the doors will open, resulting in an all-out brawl with the poachers.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The centaurs will assist you in this battle, and it should be relatively easy to take down these enemies. From there, players can unlock the Snidget Sanctuary to save and protect the animals from the ongoing threat. However, it should be noted that these magical beings cannot be transferred to the Room of Requirement’s Vivarium since the centaurs will take care of them.

That does it for our guide on how to complete A Bird in the Hand quest in Hogwarts Legacy. If you need help with other relationship missions, you can find out if you should turn in Sebastian during the Shadow of Fate storyline. Be sure also to explore the relevant links below for additional game content.

