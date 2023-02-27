How To Get Hisuian Zorua & Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source; The Pokémon Company

Shortly after the confirmation of new DLC headed to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokemon Company announced the release of Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark as an added bonus for early purchases to keep the hype rolling. If you’re eager to learn exactly how to get Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark, this guide will walk you through everything there is to know.

How To Get Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you want a speedy, straightforward answer about how to get Hisuian Zoroark in Scarlet and Violet, all you need to do is pre-order The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet and redeem the Mystery Gift code given to you at checkout in-game. If you’d prefer a full breakdown of the steps, here they are:

Pre-order the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC on the Nintendo eShop for your Pokemon game of choice. Take note of the code at the bottom of screen once your purchase is completed (it will also be emailed to you). Boot up Pokemon Scarlet or Violet. Navigate to the Poke Portal menu (X by default). Select “Mystery Gift.” Select “Get with Code/Password” and enter the code you were given.

After that, you’re all set! Hisuian Zoroark will be immediately granted to you.

There are a few special qualities this particular Zoroark sports, such as the techniques Happy Hour, Tera Blast, Bitter Malice, and Nasty Plot. Additionally, it has the Charismatic Mark and a Dark Tera type.

How To Get Hisuian Zorua in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players looking to nab a Hisuian Zorua will need to put in a little extra legwork, however. Because the pre-order code only grants you an already evolved Hisuian Zoroark, Hisuian Zorua is only available by breeding your new Zoroark with a Ditto. Ensure that it is holding an Everstone for its offspring to maintain its Hisuian form; without this, it will yield a Unovan version instead. Naturally, Twinfinite has an in-depth guide ready to go should you need any help with the process.

And there it is: everything you need to know about getting a Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. If you want to learn more about the upcoming DLC for both games, check out our rundown for all of its preorder and early purchase bonuses. Additionally, you may want to learn how to catch the new Iron Leaves Paradox Pokemon in addition to the Walking Wake Paradox Pokemon.

