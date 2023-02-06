Fortnite: When & Where To Watch FNCS Major One

Image source: Epic Games

The Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) Major 1 has finally kicked off, featuring the duos format. The tourney will last for five weeks, and the top Fortnite teams will compete in the LAN event of the FNCS Global Championship, set to take place in Denmark. With a whopping $10 million prize pool up for grabs, 2023 promises to be the most competitive year for Fortnite fans. With that said, here’s when and where to catch the live broadcast of the FNCS Major 1 matches.

Fortnite FNCS Major 1 (2023) Schedule

Fortnite FNCS Major 1 is divided into three weeks:

Week 1 3 Days of Competition Week 2 3 Days of Competition Week 3 3 Days of Competition Surge Week Last chance to qualify Grand Finals 2 Days of Competition

The FNCS Major 1 tournament kicked off on Feb. 2 at 9 am CT, with the Middle East region players competing against each other in the first week. After that, the North American East matches were broadcast at 5 pm CT, and the North American West matches at 8 pm CT. Finally, the European matches commenced at 12 pm CT, followed by the Brazilian matches at 3 pm CT.

The second week of the FNCS Major 1 tournament will commence on Feb. 12, followed by the third and final week starting on Feb. 19. After each week, every participating duo will receive Series Points based on their performance and results. The 40 duos with the highest cumulative points on the Series Leaderboard after three weeks will qualify for the FNCS Major 1 Grand Finals.

How To Watch FNCS Major One

To watch the FNCS Major 1 matches, tune in to the official Fortnite Twitch channel or YouTube channel. You can also catch the official broadcasts on watch.fortnite.com.

The FNCS Major 1 Grand Finals will take place in March 2023, offering the chance to advance to the Upper Bracket of the 2023 FNCS Global Championship set to occur later that year. Invitations to the 2023 FNCS Global Championship will be sent to qualifying duos based on their past performance in each of the 2023 FNCS Majors.

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about when and where to catch the live broadcast of the FNCS Major 1 matches. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides in the links below.

