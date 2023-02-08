Fortnite: How To Emote in The Citadel Throne Room

Image Source: Epic Games

A new set of seasonal quests called Slurp On Ice has made its way to Fortnite battle royale. This week, players have been tasked to emote inside the Throne Room. As is tradition, loopers will be rewarded with plenty of XP upon completion of this task, which will help them unlock rewards from this season’s battle pass. However, if you’re unfamiliar with the Fortnite lore, you may have trouble finding the relevant location. So, without any further ado, here’s a Fortnite guide to emoting in The Citadel Throne room.

Where is Throne Room in Fortnite Chapter 4 & How To Emote

Image source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Throne Room can be found inside the famous POI, The Citadel, in Fortnite Chapter 4. After landing at The Citadel, there are two ways to access the Throne room. You can either land at the top of the main castle and then jump inside the room or break the large cemented wall inside the castle to gain access.

The first method is to land at The Citadel in Fortnite and then head to the top of the castle using the stairs. Once there, you’ll notice a rectangular opening right next to the two large red trees. Drop down from there, and you’ll find yourself inside the Throne room. However, it’s worth noting that you will receive some damage as the room is located at the basement level.

Image source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Another way to find Throne Room is by heading inside the main castle and finding the cemented wall right between the two stairs, with a burning flame sign on it. At this point, break the wall using your harvesting tool, and you’ll find the Throne room right in front of you.

Image source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In the room, you’ll notice a number of large guardian statues right next to the Throne chair. Finally, press B on the keyboard or down on a controller d-pad to use any emote. After that, the challenge will be marked as completed, and you’ll be rewarded with 20,000 XP for your efforts.

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about completing the “Emote in The Citadel Throne room” weekly challenge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides and pursue the links below.

