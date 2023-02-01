Fortnite: How To Scan Players With A Falcon Scout And Collect Their Schematic

Image source: Twinfinite via Epic Games

The third edition of Oathbound Quests is now available in Fortnite battle royale. This week’s challenge involves loopers scanning players with a Falcon Scout and collecting their schematic. For those unfamiliar, Falcon Scout is a pretty helpful gadget in the game as it allows players to scout out areas, ping markers, and even pick up loot items. To help you succeed, here is a step-by-step Fortnite guide to completing the ‘Scan players with a Falcon Scout and collect their Schematic‘ Oathbound challenge.

Fortnite Quest Guide – Scan Players With A Falcon Scout And Collect Their Schematic

The first step towards completing this Oathbound challenge is finding the Falcon Scout. Much like other loot items, the Falcon Scout is a part of the ground loot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Players can also find it inside regular Chests, Oathbound Chests, and Supply Drops. You can also buy the Gadget from Rebel, the 18th NPC, by spending 250 gold bars.

Image source: Epic Games

Since it has multiple spawn locations across the island, finding a Falcon Scout is not a daunting task. Once you have Falcon Scout, activate it by pressing the fire button (left mouse button for PC/ RT for Xbox and R2 for PlayStation). However, make sure that an enemy is nearby your current location. Once the Falcon Scout starts floating like a drone, fly it near the enemy and use the scan ability to scan your opponents.

Image source: Epic Games

It’s worth noting that the gadget takes a couple of seconds to focus and scan players. So it may take several tries to successfully scan a player with Falcon Scout in Fortnite. Once done, you’ll notice a blueprint drop (Schematic) right next to the opponent’s location.

Now all you need to do is collect that Schematic, and the ‘Scan players with a Falcon Scout and collect their Schematic’ Oathbound challenge will be marked as completed. In fact, you’ll be rewarded with 20,000 XP upon completing the challenge successfully.

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about completing the “Scan players with a Falcon Scout and collect their Schematic” Oathbound challenge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides and pursue the links below.

