Fortnite: How To Damage Guardian Shields To Collect Dropped Micro Chips

Image source: Epic Games

The third iteration of Fortnite’s Oathbound quests has gone live with the most recent 23.30 update. One of the tasks this week requires loopers to damage Guardian Shields to collect dropped Micro Chips. If you were living under a rock, Guardian Shield is a handheld shield that blocks ballistic fire and explosives and can be deployed to provide cover at a distance. So, without any further delay, here’s a Fortnite guide to completing the Damage Guardian Shields to collect dropped Micro Chips Oathbound challenge.

Fortnite Quest Guide – Damage Guardian Shields To Collect Dropped Micro Chips

The first step towards completing this Oathbound challenge is finding the Guardian Shield itself. Like other loot items, the Guardian Shield is a part of the floor loot and can also be found inside common chests, Oathbound Chests, and Supply Drops. However, it’s worth noting that these chests won’t always drop a Guardian Shield, which is why you may have to open a bunch of chests to get your hands on the Guardian Shield.

Image source: Epic Games

Once you have a Guardian Shield in your inventory, deploy it by holding down the right-click on your mouse and pressing the left-click button. As a result, you’ll notice a protective cover right in front of you. Now, all you need to do is damage the deployed Guardian Shield with any weapon or use the harvesting tool.

Upon inflicting some damage, the Guardian Shield will drop Micro Chips. Simply collect them, and the “Damage Guardian Shields to collect dropped Micro Chips” Oathbound challenge will be marked as completed. In fact, you’ll be rewarded with 20,000 XP upon completing the challenge successfully.

So, there you have it. That's all you need to know about completing the "Damage Guardian Shields to collect dropped Micro Chips" Oathbound challenge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

