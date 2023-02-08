Fire Emblem Expansion Pass Trailer Teases Upcoming Characters & the Fell Xenologue Story

The Nintendo Direct for February 2023 is finally here, presenting Fire Emblem Engage fans with plenty of new information to get excited for. To be exact, a brand new trailer detailing the upcoming Expansion Pass waves was revealed.

In the trailer we get to see that Wave 2 to will feature Hector, Emblem of Strength, Soren, Emblem of Acumen, and finally Camilla, Emblem of Revelation. Next up, Wave 2 showed off fan favorites Chrom and Robin, Emblem of Bonds, as well as Veronica, Emblem of Heroes.

Last but not least, Wave 4 was revealed to be all about an exciting new story that is going to be added to the game. While we don’t know much about the plot quite yet, we do know that it will be called Fell Xenologue and that it will add plenty of new characters and locations to Fire Emblem Engage.

While there isn’t a date for Wave 3 and 4 quite yet, it was revealed that Wave 2 is launching for Nintendo Switch later today. For anyone that is interested in Fire Emblem Engage that is looking for an opinion on the game, be sure to check out our official review, in which we gave it 3.5 out of 5, citing that it has great gameplay elements but some story issues.

