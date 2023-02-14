Fall Guys: All “Fall ‘N’ Roll” Lyrics

Image Source: Mediatonic

Gaming can cover a wide range of subjects, whether you are saving the world from a looming threat, shooting your way to victory, or building the best decks to tackle whatever problem is in front of you. However, for those who like to compete and show the world who’s boss, Mediatonic’s Fall Guys has been one of those offerings that captured lightning in a bottle and took over the gaming world at one point. In addition to its stellar gameplay, the soundtrack itself was magical. So, if you have been wondering about the lyrics to Fall ‘N’ Roll, we are here to help.

All “Fall ‘N’ Roll” Lyrics in Fall Guys

This cheerful song will likely accompany you for all the time you’ll spend in Fall Guys, and although it may sound incomprehensible, the language of those jelly beans can still be represented using English. The phonetic lyrics are as below:

Wow (x16) Wow (x4) Wow, Wow Pa Yeta Yu Pa, Aye Tayu Pa Uya Tewu Pa Yita Yeta Wooo! Pa Yeta Yu Pa, Aye Tayu Pa Uya Tewu Pa Yita Yeta Wooo! Pa Yeta Yu Pa, Aye Tayu Pa, Uya Tewu Pa Yita Yeta Woo! Pa Yeta Yu Pa, Aye Tayu Pa, Uya Tewu Pa Yita Yeta Woo! Fall ‘N’ Roll, Jukio Kallio & Daniel Hagström

However, if you are looking for actual words, the following might actually be the closest we can get to in terms of proper lyrics:

Wow (x16) Wow (x4) Wow, Wow Hey, we gotta move fast!

We gotta move fast!

We gotta move fast!

We gotta go! Hey, we gotta move fast!

We gotta move fast!

We gotta move fast!

We gotta go! Hey, we gotta move fast! (Wow, wow)

We gotta move fast! (Wow, wow)

We gotta move fast! (Wow, wow)

We gotta go! (Wow, wow) Hey, we gotta move fast! (Wow, wow)

We gotta move fast! (Wow, wow)

We gotta move fast! (Wow, wow)

We gotta go! (Wow, wow)

In any case, that ear-wormy loop will no doubt be stuck in your head for a long time after hearing it. Whether or not this is a good thing is perhaps a matter of discretion, so hopefully you have a strong tolerance for the incessant chattering of sentient bean monsters.

And there you have it, everything you’ll need to know about the lyrics to Fall ‘N’ Roll. For more Fall Guys content, be sure to snag the crown with the guides down below. They’ll make you say wow! A lot.

