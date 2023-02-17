Does Wild Hearts Let You Customize/Pick Your Pronouns?

Image via Electronic Arts

Wild Hearts gives players plenty of options from the get-go as it pertains to their hairstyle, facial features, and clothing, but did the team think of everything when taking character customization into account? We’re here to answer whether or not Wild Hearts lets you choose and customize your pronouns.

How to Choose or Change Your Pronouns in Wild Hearts

The answer is yes, Wild Hearts does allow the player to pick their pronouns. After discovering the Source of the Music during your initial tutorial-style playthrough, players will get their first chance to customize everything about their character’s appearance and name.

Once you’ve gotten your character just the way you want it, you’ll be asked to provide a name and Select Pronouns. The screen will be displayed as follows:

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Players can choose between He/Him, She/Her, and They/Them pronouns. That said, while character customization presents itself very early on in Wild Hearts, players are still able to change their appearance and other characteristics later on in the game. In order to do so, you must unlock the Karakuri known as the Looking Glass.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not Wild Hearts lets you choose and customize your pronouns. If you’re out to find more information, Twinfinite is the place to be. Make sure you check out all of our guides and updates at the various links below in order to aid your journey through the treacherous land of Azuma.

