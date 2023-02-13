Does Thorfinn Fight Canute in Vinland Saga? Answered (Spoilers)

Image Source: MAPPA

As Thorfinn navigates his new life of non-violence, a counterpart from his past has seemingly traded sides with him. Canute, the once timid prince, now stands as a bold and callous ruler who will stop at nothing to achieve his vision of a unified world. With the two old acquaintances now on opposing sides, many are wondering, does Thorfinn fight Canute in Vinland Saga? We’ve got the answer.

Do Thorfinn & Canute Ever Fight? Answered

Thorfinn and Canute never actually cross swords with one another, although there are instances in which both had every right to unsheath their weapons and hack away. Though their differences in tactics for achieving an ideal human existence may seem to put them at odds, the two avoid spilling blood by understanding that they actually have more in common than they think.

The first instance of the two clashing comes at the end of Season 1 in the climactic moments following Askeladd’s death. The prince, in a scene that is equal parts calculated as it is chaotic, strikes the finishing blow on Askeladd, robbing Thorfinn of his long-awaited justice for his father.

In a rage, Thorfinn attacks the prince, slicing his cheek before being detained by soldiers. While this altercation is brief, it does leaves Canute with a scar and a lifelong reminder of Thorfinn’s wrath.

The next time the two cross paths is not until late into the Slave Arc of the manga in Chapter 97, in which Canute resolves to seize Ketil’s farm for its wealth and resources in order to fund his campaigning. Thorfinn ventures into enemy territory to deal with the King, sticking to his pacifist ideals and taking 100 punches from a soldier as payment for the meeting.

Why Does Canute Want to Kill Thorfinn?

Surrounded by soldiers with their spears pointed squarely at him, Thorfinn asks Canute to end his assault on Ketil’s farm, to which the King asks in return, “do you think you have the power to stop me?” All the while, the vision of King Sweyn’s severed head urges Canute to eliminate Thorfinn, calling him dangerous and “a sheep that does not follow the herder.”

Thorfinn, unmoved in his resolve to remain peaceful, says he will simply run away from the threat instead. Canute, initially amused by the insanity of Thorfinn’s tactics of merely asking nicely for peace, ultimately realizes that he holds incredible respect for his integrity, finally coming to understand that the two are the faces of a single coin, both fighting for the same thing but on other sides of the spectrum; one from peace, the other through force.

The tense standoff ends in no fighting at all, with the kin-slaying Canute being moved to abandon his assault on Ketil’s farm as he remarks that he has finally found another man he can call a comrade in the endeavor to end human suffering once and for all. Though it was not a physical fight, it was a battle of ideologies, one in which you could argue Thorfinn came out the victor, winning an understanding between the two and the retreat from Canute.

While the manga is ongoing, the two may cross paths again, but until then their relationship with one another remains one of colleagues with different work styles. Though they fight for the same thing, there is no guarantee that their ambitions won’t come into conflict again at some point down the line.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not Thorfinn and Canute Fight in Vinland Saga. If you like this content, be sure to check out more at the links below.

