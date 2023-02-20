Does Shimmer the Horse Die in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Source: HBO

Look, when you get invested in a post-apocalyptic zombie show, animals are going to die. That’s just the way it is, and The Last of Us is no exception. If you’re wondering whether Shimmer the horse dies in HBO’s The Last of Us, here’s what you need to know.

Do be warned that this article contains spoilers for a minor event in The Last of Us Part II. As always, if you don’t want to be spoiled on what happens in the video games, do not read on.

Shimmer’s Fate in The Last of Us Explained

As far as the HBO adaptation of the first season of The Last of Us goes, Shimmer the horse does not die. In episode 6, Maria first introduces Shimmer to Ellie, and she even gets to pet her for a bit. The good news is that that’s all we see of Shimmer in the show, at least so far.

Shimmer’s still young, and Joel and Ellie end up taking another horse to the university, so Shimmer has been spared! Rejoice!

Does Shimmer Die in The Last of Us Games?

This is your last warning to turn back if you don’t want to spoiled on any content from the games. Okay, you’ve been warned.

Unfortunately, Shimmer does end up dying in The Last of Us Part II. At this point in the story, the horse has grown up quite a bit and she ends up accompanying Ellie and Dina to Seattle.

Fairly early on in the game, Ellie and Dina get ambushed, and Shimmer ends up dying in the process as she gets blown up by a bunch of explosives. We never see the horse again.

That's all you need to know about whether Shimmer the horse dies in HBO's The Last of Us.

