Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Missable missions can be one of the most frustrating aspects when it comes to gaming, especially for those who thrive on earning trophies or achievements. So, if you are currently playing the latest installment of the Harry Potter franchise, you may wonder: Does Hogwarts Legacy have missable quests? To answer this question, we’ll explain the overall storyline and its various tasks.

Are There Missable Quests in Hogwarts Legacy?

Fortunately, Hogwarts Legacy does not have any missable quests since players can go back to any missions they may have overlooked once they finish Weasley’s Watchful Eye, which is one of the last tasks of the game (after the final battle.) In this narrative, Professor Weasley discusses how you can spend the rest of the time preparing yourself for your O.W.L.s, allowing you to finish side quests, challenges, and the Field Guide Pages assignment.

Many players have noted that some missions don’t appear on the map during certain seasons, so you must advance further in the tale to trigger its waypoint again. Other than that, a few tasks are only available with particular houses regarding the Richard Jackdaw saga. Each faction will go through individual events to gather the missing pages for the main storyline. Nonetheless, players will have to get sorted into another group to participate in these endeavors, as well as obtain a trophy/achievement, like Hufflepuff’s The Auror’s Apprentice and Ravenclaw’s The Wise Owl.

You can also “miss” the opportunity to play the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest, Minding Your Own Business, which is a PlayStation exclusive. However, it may be available for all consoles by Feb. 10, 2024, based on a Twitter post from the official Hogwarts Legacy account.

Now that you know Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t have missable quests, you can play the game at your own pace. While you are here, you can check out the relevant links below for more information, including details about its crossplay mechanics.

Related Posts