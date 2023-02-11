Does DualSense Edge Work on PC? Explained

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony’s new DualSense Edge controller serves as the publisher’s jump into the premium controller world, acting as competition to Xbox’s Elite Controller series. It features back paddles, fully remappable buttons, and many more customization options for players to tinker with. While it’ll be great for your PlayStation 5, some may wonder if the controller can be used to game on a PC. Here’s everything we know about whether the DualSense Edge works on PC.

How To Use DualSense Edge on PC

The good news here is that yes, the DualSense Edge is compatible with the PC. This shouldn’t be a huge surprise given that the traditional DualSense works on PC, but this is great to know regardless. Much like the traditional controller, the DualSense Edge can be used on PC through either Bluetooth or by plugging in a USB-C cord.

With that said, it could take a bit of time for PC gaming services to iron out some bugs with the new controller. While your PC may recognize it as a DualSense Edge, Steam currently only recognizes it as a regular DualSense. Furthermore, it doesn’t seem that players can map out the controller’s new back paddles just yet. Hopefully, Sony (or Steam) will offer players some form of remapping capabilities for the DualSense Edge’s new buttons.

That’s everything we know about whether the DualSense Edge works on PC. If you’re looking for a good laugh with all your DualSense Edge news, check out Twinfinite’s article on the best reactions to the DualSense Edge’s $200 price (no, that price is not a typo).

