Atomic Heart is an action-playing video game where you play as Major Sergey Nechayev (codename Agent P-3), who must fight against crazy robots and help scientist Dmitry Sechenov. The storyline is pretty linear for most of the game, and players are wondering, does Atomic Heart have multiple endings?

Are There Multiple Endings in Atomic Heart?

Yes. Atomic Heart has multiple endings, as there are two possible endings. Which one do you get will depend on what moral choice you decide P-3 should follow near the end of the story, and before the final boss mission.

After P-3 has blacked out, he wakes up in the care of his mother-in-law, Granny Zina. She tells him what happened and gives him two options:

P-3 can refuse to fight, walk away and disappear, allowing Sechenov to continue with his plans to activate Kollektiv 2.0

P-3 can fight and go to kill Sechenov. In that version of the fight, he discovers what has been really happening all along and that nothing is what he thought.

Knowing these two possible endings, what are you going to do? Does P-3 decide it’s time to retire and leave the whole thing alone after many achievements, or is he going to use all his skills and get his revenge?

