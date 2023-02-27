Does Atomic Heart Have a 6 Hour Cutscene? Answered

Image Source: Mundfish

Surviving an alternate history Soviet Union that’s being overwhelmed by a robot uprising was never gonna be an easy task, but Agent P-13 somehow makes it look effortless. Still, while you’re fending off throngs of technologically advanced machines, you may’ve caught wind of a common rumor that’s been making the rounds, namely: Does Atomic Heart really have a 6 hour cutscene? Well, you’re in the right place as we’ll explain the situation down below. Let’s get started.

Is There a 6 Hour Cutscene in Atomic Heart? Answered

We won’t beat around the bush: No, there is definitely not a 6 hour cutscene in Atomic Heart. This rumor is just that: a rumor. But where did this hearsay actually originate from?

You see, IGN published an article claiming that the developer behind the game – Mundfish – had told them that there would be a six hour cutscene involving Agent P-13 and the robot ballerinas having lots of… let’s just say NSFW action. Since then, IGN has taken the rather baffling post down, and rumors have simply circulated and percolated ever since.

Of course, Mundfish’s original message within the IGN post was likely a joke, but while the original article containing the jape has been taken down, the amusing rumor persists. Ultimately, it was just a joke that has overstayed its welcome.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about whether Atomic Heart possesses a 6-hour cutscene. For more, here’s our take on Atomic Heart’s wobbly dialogue. And as always, make sure to keep it locked at Twinfinite for more tips, guides, and explainers.

Related Posts