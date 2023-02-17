Does Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania Have A Post-Credits Scene? Answered

Image Source: Disney/Marvel Studios

Phase 5 of the MCU begins with the first proper introduction to Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. After enjoying just over two hours of this movie, it’s important to decide if you’re going to keep watching for what might be coming. Here’s the answer to the question does Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania have a post-credits scene?

Is There An End Credits Scene in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania?

The answer is yes. Just like many other MCU movies and shows, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania is worth sticking around for until the end and beyond. We won’t talk about what’s included in the post-credits scenes to avoid spoiling any surprises for those who haven’t seen the movie yet, but we can say that it’s worth sticking around for it.

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Are in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania?

The watchful eye may have noticed the previous paragraph says it’s worth sticking around for the post-credit scenes, plural. Again, as has become somewhat standard in the MCU, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania has two post-credits scenes. The first one begins following the end of the stylized credit roll. The second is quite a few minutes later into the regular black-and-white credit roll.

That’s all there is to know about the question does Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania have a post-credits scene? If you want to find out the content of these two post-credits scenes, then you’ll just have to check out the film in theaters or stream it once it’s available on Disney+.

