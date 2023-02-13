Do Traits Stack in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is the game fans of the franchise have been waiting for their whole life. Now they can be a magician at Hogwarts for the first time, customizing their character, and having a first-hand experience of everything that can happen in the school, including magic battles. One of the ways to earn some victories in battle is with the help of traits, but do traits stack in Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s everything you need to know.

Can Traits Be Stacked in Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes, traits stack in Hogwarts Legacy and are one of the best ways to characterize your magician and create a unique style for the game fights.

There are many ways to decide which traits you want for your magician. If you choose multiple different traits, your character will be powerful but also versatile enough to handle any fight going their way. On the other hand, you could also decide on having the same traits repeatedly, making your attacks more powerful and having a greater impact on spell damage. Both strategies should make enemies easily beatable even if you don’t kill them.

As a reminder, you can find all kinds of traits to improve your character, from Concentration to increase the damage of your spells, to Explosive to increase the damage with Bombarda. There’s also Manipulation to increase the damage on an Imperio target. There are 25 different trait types, so you’ll find the ones that work best with your style of play and the kind of magician you are.

Now that you know the answer to do traits stack in Hogwarts Legacy, you can look for more guides for the game on Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have plenty more content to dig through.

