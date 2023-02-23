Image Source: BANDAI NAMCO

There are quite a few riddles and puzzles to solve while playing Digimon World: Next Order, and while some are just side objectives, there are those which will block your progress in the game. One such riddle that can get in the way is the riddle that you’ll face in Logic Volcano after defeating Meramon and Birdramon. Here is everything you need to know about how to solve the Kyubimon Riddle in Digimon World Next Order.

Depending on whether or not you get the right answer, you’ll either have to face only one Kyubimon or three. One is easily manageable, as it’s only level 6, but three can become a test of patience and timing your item usage. Also, you can easily run out of MP in this area due to all of the aggressive Digimon.

Digimon World: Next Order Logic Volcano Guide

In order to solve the Kyubimon Riddle and fight only one of these tough monsters in Digimon World: Next Order, you have to pick the one who gives you a statement where the solution equals 9.

Only one answer fits the bill and it revolves around three sayings: “three sails to the wind,” “three’s a crowd,” and “three strikes and you’re out.” The word three will be replaced by an “X,” but the sayings are still recognizable.

Whichever Kyubimon gives you the statement with these three sayings is the solution to the Kyubimon Riddle. Once you defeat the lone Digimon, you can advance to meat Taomon and continue your Digimon World: Next Order adventure.

That is everything you need to know about how to solve the Kyubimon Riddle in Digimon World Next Order. For more, be sure to check out all of our other guides for the game, including these helpful tips and tricks for beginners.

