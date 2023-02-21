Did Xolum Die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the latest MCU entry. The film closes the Ant-Man trilogy while also being the big coming-out party for Kang the Conqueror, the next big bad villain in the multiverse. The movie spends most of its time in the Quantum Realm, a universe with strange, weird creatures like Xolum, whose head is a large glass-like cylinder that can unleash powerful energy beams. The final battle is pure chaos, so many fans are wondering did Xolum die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Is Xolum Dead in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Yes. Xolum dies in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the hands of Kang while trying to fight for the city of Axia. The character is one of the Freedom Fighters who comes to the rescue after Cassie Lang’s holographic inspiring message. Sadly, he’s not the only one who dies in battle.

The head-beaming creature helping Scott and Cassie shows how much trust both characters have earned with the rebellion leaders during the film, as when they first meet them, Xolum wants to torture Ant-Man and his daughter and says so, repeatedly.

Surprisingly, the character is an MCU invention, as there’s no Xolum in Marvel Comics. Although the character might be based on Psyklop, as they both can fire energy from their head.

Now that you know the answer to did Xolum die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, you can look for more guides about the movie on Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

